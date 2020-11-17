LONDON – Fiji Airways (FJ) is giving Fijians a chance to return to the skies and experience the joy of flight again this Saturday, November 21, aboard its brand new Airbus A350 aircraft.

The airline’s Travel Ready flight, FJ 679, will depart Nadi International Airport (NAN) and spend over two hours in the skies above Fiji before returning. FJ will also use the flight to prepare staff and guests on changes to expect when commercial flying resumes once border restrictions ease.

Fiji Airways Airbus A350XWB Photo: Luca Flores

Guests will experience the airline’s flagship and brand new Airbus A350-900 XWB aircraft with its world class Business and Economy Class cabins for the first time in months. They will enjoy onboard meals, food and drinks, and inflight entertainment.

Additionally, Business Class guests and Tabua Club members will return to the airline’s award-winning Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport prior to the flight.

