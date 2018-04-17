Singapore Airlines and Silk Air to Codeshare with Fiji Airways

MIAMI — Passengers traveling to Fiji from ten destinations will see benefit from a new codeshare agreement signed between Singapore Airlines (SIA), its subsidiary SilkAir, and Fiji Airways.

All flights under this agreement will depart from ten destinations in Asia and Europe through the gigantic Singapore Changi hub.

“We’re pleased to sign this codeshare agreement with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir, which leverages the airline group’s impressive global distribution network and significantly grows our footprint across Asia and Europe, with some of these cities appearing on the Fiji Airways network for the very first time,” said Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways’ Managing Director and CEO.

SIA and SilkAir customers will have access to Fiji Airways’ nonstop flights between Singapore and Nadi, including the airline’s third weekly seasonal service that was launched on April 4, 2018.

Additionally, passengers may travel on codeshare flights between Nadi and three domestic destinations, including the Fijian capital Suva, Labasa, and Savusavu.

Fiji Airways passengers will have access to flights operated by Singapore Airlines and SilkAir to six different destinations: China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

However, these codeshare flights are subject to regulatory approvals.

Tan Kai Ping, Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Marketing Planning said: “This is another example of how we are continuously looking to expand our reach to provide our customers more travel options.”

Singapore Airlines has codeshare agreements with 40 airlines. The most relevant are Air Canada, Air France, Alaska Airlines, Lufthansa, United Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic. Also, Fiji Airways has partnerships with eight carriers like Air New Zealand, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Qantas.