Fiji Airways to Launch Nonstop Flights to Tokyo-Narita

MIAMI – Fiji’s flag carrier, Fiji Airways, announced a new direct flight between its hub Nadi and Tokyo-Narita to be launched on July 3, 2018, subject to regulatory approvals.

The three-time a week service will be operated by the carrier’s Airbus A330-200 and A330-300 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Nadi International Airport to Narita International Airport.

“The flight from Narita arrives into Nadi in the morning, with convenient domestic connections on our subsidiary Fiji Link to major tourism spots like Savusavu and Taveuni,” said Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, Andre Viljoen.

“Additionally, guests can also easily do boat transfers after arrival to the many wonderful resorts in the beautiful Mamanuca and Yasawa island groups,” he added.

According to Viljoen, this new route makes Fiji and the South Pacific more accessible to Japanese tourists than ever before.

“We are excited to share with Japan the untouched beauty of our 333 islands,” Viljoen added.

However, Viljoen remarked Fiji Airways has great interest expand their services throughout the region. “We want to capitalize on the high interest in outbound travel from Japan, with an estimated 13.4 million Japanese residents traveling overseas so far this year,” he stated.

Fiji Airways currently serves 24 direct-flight destinations in the Pacific Ocean region.

Also, Fijian Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Civil Aviation, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, said the new service is “a victory” that would benefit the airline, boost the relationship between the Fiji and Japan, and develops the Government’s long-term goals.

“As Government works to further solidify Fiji as the go-to regional development hub for international businesses, investors and development organizations, this connection with Tokyo–– a global financial centre and economic powerhouse that is home to dozens of Fortune Global 500 company headquarters––is an invaluable step in achieving our goal,” concluded Sayed-Khaiyum.

Narita Schedules

Effective July 3rd, 2018

Flight

Number Origin Destination Departure

Time (local) Arrival

Time

(local) Day of Week Aircraft

Type FJ 351 Nadi Narita 01:25 p.m. 07:30 p.m. Tuesday,

Friday,

Sunday Airbus A330-

200/-300 FJ 350 Narita Nadi 09:25 p.m. 09:05 a.m. +1 days Tuesday,

Friday,

Sunday Airbus A330-

200/-300

*Schedule times are local. ** Subject to regulatory approval.

Fiji Airways has a fleet composed of nine aircraft; one Boeing 737-700, four 737-800, one Airbus A330-300 and three A330-200. It also has in order five Boeing 737 MAX 8s.

Additionally, the carrier has codeshare agreements with Air New Zealand, Air Vanuatu, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Jet Airways, and Qantas.