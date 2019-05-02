Fiji Airways Announces A350-900s Will Join Fleet

LONDON – Fiji Airways has confirmed that it will become the latest airline to operate the successful Airbus A350-900.

The carrier has set about acquiring two of the jets on lease from Dubai based DAE Capital.

Mr Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways Managing Director & CEO said: “We are extremely pleased with this selection and proud of the confirmed arrangements with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Capital as the lessor, and Rolls-Royce as the engine supplier.”

“Our teams are currently customising the aircraft to our specifications, including our world-renowned livery and designs which proudly represent the people of Fiji.”

“Ultimately, a luxury, world-class destination, like Fiji, deserves a luxury, world-class travel experience and that’s exactly what these aircraft will deliver. For our guests, the holiday starts the moment they board the aircraft”.

The carrier already operates four A330s and with the A350 and A330 sharing a common type rating, the carrier says that they will only need to have pilots undergo “differences training” which means that the airline will not only save money on training, but it will also allow the carrier additional operational flexibility.

“Bula Vinaka to Fiji Airways’ stunning new A350s! We are truly proud to see Fiji Airways’ eye-catching livery on our A350 XWB which will make it the launch carrier from the South Pacific region”, said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

“We also congratulate DAE Capital on becoming the newest Airbus customer to recognise the A350 – the only new high capacity intercontinental aircraft in the world – hardly surprising as its fuel efficiency, sustainability and passenger comfort are simply unmatched”.

The aircraft will both be configured into a dual-class cabin, with 33 full lie-flat business class seats and 301 economy class seats.

Fiji Airways has already confirmed the routes that the aircraft will be deployed on, with the two aircraft being used to enhance their current long haul services between Fiji, Australia and the U.S, the potential for the airline to launch new services with them in the future.

This announcement today will now see Fiji Airways join the ever-growing list of carriers operating the A350 XWB aircraft, and with an order, book standing at 890 from 50 customers it is clear to see that the A350 is a clear favourite for many airlines around the world.