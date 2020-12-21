LONDON – FedEx Express (FX) announced that operations are in motion to transport Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for McKesson Corp. in the US.

Following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Emergency Use Authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, FX will begin transport of the vaccine and kits of supplies for administration of the vaccine, using its FX Priority Overnight service supported by FX Priority Alert advanced monitoring.

After months of preparation and close planning with McKesson, Operation Warp Speed and state and local officials, the COVID-19 vaccines will begin moving to dosing centers throughout the United States.

The company continues to work closely with its healthcare customers on plans for additional vaccine shipments and the transportation of critical vaccine-related supplies.

FedEx Boeing 777. Photo: Allen Zhao

Transportation of COVID-19 vaccines

The FX network began actively delivering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipments across the US last week. The company is set to begin vaccine shipments throughout Canada as early as next week and is also preparing to begin delivering vaccines to other countries.

The company is well-positioned to handle COVID-19 vaccine shipments around the world with temperature-control solutions, near real-time monitoring capabilities, and a dedicated healthcare team to support the express transportation of vaccines and bioscience shipments.

Transportation of COVID-19 vaccines is the next phase of ongoing FX efforts to support pandemic relief around the world. FX has a long history of supporting relief efforts when disasters strike, using its network and expertise to deliver for good.

To help reach underserved communities with the COVID-19 vaccine, FX has committed US$4 m in cash and in-kind transportation support to several nonprofits serving communities in the U.S. and around the world. These include Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Heart to Heart International.

FedEx Boeing 777F. Photo: Thomas Saunders

Statement from FedEx

Raj Subramaniam, President and COO, FedEx Corporation, said, “The shipment of vaccines to help end the COVID-19 pandemic is among the most important work in the history of FX, and our team is focused on the safe and efficient delivery of these critical shipments. As we have said since the onset of the pandemic and our relief efforts, this is who we are and what we do.”

Don Colleran, President and CEO, FX, said, “The FX team and network are uniquely positioned to deliver on this mission in the U.S. and around the world.”

“The transportation of vaccines continues our ongoing work since the beginning of the pandemic to keep critical supply chains operating, meet the increased demands for residential delivery and deliver more than 9,600 humanitarian aid shipments around the globe.”

Photo: FedEx

Service Built for This Moment

Richard W. Smith, regional president of the Americas and executive vice president of global support, FX, “FX has deep relationships and decades of experience delivering for our healthcare customers.”

“Our service and network were built for this moment. Coupled with our investments in advanced technology, we are ready to support McKesson and Moderna in this historic effort to help end the pandemic.”

Featured image: Photo: Luca Flores

