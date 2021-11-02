MIAMI – FedEx Express (FX) has agreed to develop its new regional hub for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA) region at Dubai South’s Logistics District.

The hub, which will be located near Dubai World Central Airport (DWC), will use cutting-edge technology to serve the company’s regional and worldwide networks while also improving operating efficiencies to fulfill expanding trade demands in the MEISA region.

FedEx Express established its regional headquarters and gateway facility at Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) Terminal 2 in 1989. The UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait are three markets directly served by FX with other countries in the region served through a network of service providers.

The FedEx Dubai Hub commenced operations in 1998 as a regional hub for MEISA. This hub serves 44 weekly FedEx Express flights that connect to and from airports in the US, France, India, China, Hong Kong, Italy, and Singapore.

According to FX, 17 international McDonnell Douglas MD-11 flights arrive to and depart from Dubai Hub per week while 27 weekly international Boeing 777 Freighter flights fly in and out of the Hub. The FedEx Express Saver solution offers time-definite delivery to 210 countries within 24-48 hours.

FedEx N856FD Boeing 777-F. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Comments from FedEx Espress

Jack Muhs, regional president of FedEx Express MEISA said via arabnews.com, “The hub will be developed with sustainable operations and energy use in mind and will enhance the overall customer experience with an automated and advanced sorting system, high-speed security screening equipment, cold chain services, and capabilities to manage dangerous goods.”

Numbers from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) show that the Middle East experienced a 15.4% rise in international cargo volumes in August 2021 compared to August 2019.