MIAMI – A FedEx Boeing 767 has made an emergency landing into Los Angeles Airport (LAX) after the left gear failed to extend fully.

The aircraft, registered N146FE, was operating FedEx flight FX1026 from New York Newark to Los Angeles. The airframe is a reasonably new build for a 767. Flightradar24 states it’s the age to be three years old, with its first flight and delivery in May 2017.

Footage shown by ABC7 shows the aircraft with sparks coming off the left-hand engine, where the gear hadn’t extended. ABC7 also reports that the airport officials are “not expecting any delays” as a result of the incident.

FlightRadar24 shows the aircraft held in the LAX area for nearly 90 minutes before making the emergency landing. The hold included two low approaches to LAX alongside holding over water.

One of the pilots has suffered a leg injury, which is not said to be life-threatening. The other pilot escaped without injury.

