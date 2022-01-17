DALLAS – FedEx (FX) has asked the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for authorization to fit Laser-Based Anti Missile systems on aircraft. The suggested hardware would interfere with heat-seeking missile tracking by directing infrared laser energy toward approaching projectiles.

According to NBC News and Reuters, FX says there have been “multiple” foreign instances in which attackers used portable air defense systems against civilian aircraft. While no specific examples were presented, NBC cited Iran’s shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner in January 2020 (allegedly due to misidentifying the plane as a cruise missile) and a Malaysian flight dragged down by Russia-backed Ukrainian separatists in July 2014.

It is likely that FX wants to offer this aircraft defense feature as part of its MRO portfolio. Previously, the cargo giant converted its DC-10s into MD-10s. According to industry experts, FX’s “MRO in MEM is mindblowing.”

Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Commercial Aircraft Defence Foreys

FedEx applied for the laser system for the first time in October 2019. The FAA is willing to provide authorization but has recommended “specific restrictions” prior to the lasers being used in the field. The technology would have to have fail-safes in place to avoid activation on the ground, and it couldn’t hurt any planes or people.

Security measures aren’t a brand-new idea. Engadget reports that as early as 2008, certain American commercial airplanes were equipped with anti-missile systems, and FedEx assisted in the testing of a Northrop Grumman countermeasure system at the same time.

Since 2004, Israeli carrier El Al (LY) has utilized anti-missile systems. FX’s proposals, on the other hand, would be significant and unprecedented for a courier company. Even if the dangers of assault remain minimal, it wouldn’t be shocking if other commercial planes followed suit.