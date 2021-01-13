LONDON – The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a US$422,500 civil penalty against Sky Lease I (GG) for allegedly operating two Boeing 747 airplanes on dozens of flights without the required avionics equipment.

According to the FAA, between June 21, 2020 and July 12, 2020, the company operated the aircraft on 56 flights that lacked the required version of the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out, the FAA alleges. ADS-B Out broadcasts an aircraft’s position, velocity and other important information.

Requests from the FAA

According to the FAA, the authority required aircraft flying in certain controlled US airspace to have this equipment by January 1, 2020. The agency further alleges the aircraft entered airspace around Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and Anchorage without the ADS-B Out.

The flights in question occurred within the US and to/from countries including Bolivia, China, Canada, Colombia and Peru. As per the FAA request, GG has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond.

