DALLAS – The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) approval of updated altimeters allows around 78% of the US commercial jet fleet to execute low-visibility landings at airports with 5G C-band wireless deployment.

Low visibility impacted some flights in San Francisco, with some being diverted to other airports or canceled, according to airlines. For low visibility landings, usually caused by bad weather, radio altimeters are utilized to provide data on height above ground.

Altimeters, which measure the altitude of cruising flights, operate between 4.2 and 4.4GHz and could be disturbed by the 5G range, causing pilots’ take-off and landing operations to be hampered in adverse weather.

According to the FAA, all Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, 787, and MD-10/-11 models; all Airbus A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350, and A380 models; and some Embraer (EMBR3.SA) 170 and 190 regional jets have one of 13 certified altimeters.

The aviation authority did state that certain altimeters would be too susceptible to 5G interference and therefore low-visibility landings near 5G deployments would be forbidden in these cases.

American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

5G Deployment Delayed near Airports

Even as they turned on the new 5G C-Band service, AT&T and Verizon Communications agreed late Tuesday to delay switching on new cellular towers in the vicinity of critical airports.

According to Reuters, Verizon would temporarily turn off approximately 500 towers near airports, or about 10% of their planned deployment, while the carriers and the authorities worked on a permanent solution.

The 5G hysteria appears to have subsided in the last few days, with many US carriers – including American Airlines (AA) – reporting a “minimal operational impact.”

Meanwhile, on the eastern front, China’s technological innovation would not come at the expense of safety, according to the country’s civil aviation regulator, which added that the implementation of 5G in aviation will have no impact on aircraft wireless services.

Emirates Skycargo Boeing 777F A6-EFJ – Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways

Canceled Flights on the Eve of 5G US rollout

The conversation around 5G and airlines was considerably different earlier this week, especially when major carriers such as Lufthansa (LH, Emirates (EK), ANA (NH), Air India (AI), and British Airways (BA) began to cancel and postpone their US routes due to concerns about the technology’s rollout.

In addition to canceling a few flights, LH and BA exchanged planes, with the German carrier opting for a Boeing 747-400 over a 747-8 and the British airline opting for an Airbus A380 over a Boeing 777.

Featured image: Hong Kong International Airport – Photo: Hong Kong Airport Media