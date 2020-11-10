MIAMI – Etihad Airways (EY) has announced it will restructure into a mid-sized airline. As a result, it will be a “leaner, flatter, and scaleable organizational structure” once flight demand returns to normal levels.

Apart from helping EY to have an organic growth post-COVID-19, the restruturing will also affect DY’s fleet and partnerships. Already, the airline grounded its Airbus A380 fleet until 2021, with some speculations about a permanent withdrawal.

The airline has a fleet of 30 Airbus A320 family aircraft and 26 Airbus A321neo aircraft in order. But it will focus on its wide-body aircraft despite the other ones representing a low-fuel consumption in the current times.

Etihad has also established a partnership with Air Arabia (G9) as an LCC joint venture. Thus, EY could use the A320s aircraft through both businesses in low-cost base operations.

Etihad Airways Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: M Radzi Desa.

Other Related Business Changes

With the mid-sized airline, four of EY’s executives left the business. These include Senior Vice President of Sales & Distribution, Duncan Bureau and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Robin Kamarak. In addition, Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) Akram Alami and Chief Risk & Compliance Officer Mutaz Saleh said goodbye to the carrier.

Despite recording these departures, the airline said in the statement that this move would allow it to streamline its organizational structure. According to EY CEO, Tony Douglas, the challenges of 2020 led the airline to take a definitive and decisive action to adjust the business and its position.

At the end of 2019, EY recorded an US$870m loss. But just before the pandemic hit, EY had its best-ever Q1 performance. Unlike this positive year-start, it came to light that EY issued a US$600m sharia-compliant bond. Through the latter, the airline expects to increase its cash balance.

Featured photo: Etihad Airways Airbus A320-200 aircraft. Photo: Anna Zvereva.

