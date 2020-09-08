MIAMI – As a new feature to the Etihad Wellness program, Etihad Airways (EY) has announced its COVID-19 global wellness insurance.

The cover will bear medical expenses or quarantine costs if the traveler is infected with COVID-19 during its trip. For the first charges, EY and AXA will provide €150,000. For the second one, the airline and the insurance company will provide €1,000 daily during the 14-isolation days.

From today, customers who travel prior to December 31, 2020, will be automatically enrolled in the program. The insurance will apply worldwide for 31 days after the flight. The airline also informed that all bookings done via EY purchase channels or travel agencies are valid for the cover.

Etihad Airways cabin crew wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Photo: Etihad Airways.

Safety Commitment for Passenger Confidence

According to EY Senior Vice President Sales and Distribution, Duncan Bureau, the additional cover will make passengers feel the confidence they need to travel again. It will also make it easy for customers to plan their next trip.

The Etihad Wellness program not only reassures customers they are safe and protected, but it also follows a strategy in which safety is the priority. This approach is as key for a travel rebound as is the launch of an effective COVID-19 vaccine next year.