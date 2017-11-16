Airways Magazine

Want to try JetBlue’s Mint? Check Out Their Exclusive Mint Experience Give Away

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Want to try JetBlue’s Mint? Check Out Their Exclusive Mint Experience Give Away

Want to try JetBlue’s Mint? Check Out Their Exclusive Mint Experience Give Away
November 16
15:14 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Today, JetBlue relaunched its nonstop seasonal service between New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP).

The service will be the only daily nonstop flight between both cities and is expected to operate through May 2018.

Likewise, JetBlue will offer its premium Mint service on the route from December 21, 2017, through January 3, 2018.

To celebrate the launch of the third continuous season of service, and the addition of Mint to the route, JetBlue is partnering with the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau to perform the Palm Springs Mint experience.

The carrier is also offering a giveaway to its customers for a chance to win an exclusive package to celebrate the relaunched service:

One lucky winner will receive a roundtrip travel, including a pair of one way Mint seats from New York, to the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival in January.

Opening reception tickets and screening passes will be provided by the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau along with accommodations at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa.

For a chance to win this exclusive package, follow the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau on Twitter at @thegpsoasis on Facebook at Palm Springs Oasis and on Instagram at @palmspringsoasis for details on the giveaway, eligibility and how to enter.

Mint is a premium JetBlue product offered on some flights between the West Coast and the East Coast, and seasonally on some flights between the United States and Caribbean destinations.

The Mint services are operated by JetBlue’s Airbus A321 aircraft fleet in a premium configuration, with lie-flat seats in the premium class. JetBlue is known as the only low-cost airline in the Americas providing a dedicated premium product.

Airways had the opportunity to test JetBlue’s premium product on its inaugural flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles, and back to New York. Read the full review below:

Flying JetBlue’s Mint Premium Product

0
Tags
GiveawayJetBlueJetBlue MintMint

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!