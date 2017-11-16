Want to try JetBlue’s Mint? Check Out Their Exclusive Mint Experience Give Away

MIAMI — Today, JetBlue relaunched its nonstop seasonal service between New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP).

The service will be the only daily nonstop flight between both cities and is expected to operate through May 2018.

Likewise, JetBlue will offer its premium Mint service on the route from December 21, 2017, through January 3, 2018.

To celebrate the launch of the third continuous season of service, and the addition of Mint to the route, JetBlue is partnering with the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau to perform the Palm Springs Mint experience.

The carrier is also offering a giveaway to its customers for a chance to win an exclusive package to celebrate the relaunched service:

Mint is a premium JetBlue product offered on some flights between the West Coast and the East Coast, and seasonally on some flights between the United States and Caribbean destinations.

The Mint services are operated by JetBlue’s Airbus A321 aircraft fleet in a premium configuration, with lie-flat seats in the premium class. JetBlue is known as the only low-cost airline in the Americas providing a dedicated premium product.

