LONDON – After long and intensive collective bargaining negotiations, the United Service Union (ver.di) and Lufthansa (LH) subsidiary Eurowings (EW) have agreed on measures to deal with the crisis for around 2,000 cabin and ground workers, as well as binding job security until March 31, 2022.

In return for securing jobs, the cabin employees of EW make a contribution to the crisis by reducing their Christmas and vacation bonuses once by 5%. This entails waiving a bonus of €100 gross and suspending contributions to the future company pension scheme.

The crisis agreement for ground workers at EW Aviation and EW Technik provides for a one-time waiver of the 13th salary and a reduction in vacation in 2021.

The agreement of the land workers has already been accepted by the ver.di members with a large majority. The ver.di members will vote on the agreement in the cabin crew until January 22, 2021.

Eurowings at DUS. Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Ver.di

Marvin Reschinsky, ver.di negotiator, said, “After tough negotiations that lasted for months, it was not only possible to secure jobs at EW on the ground and in the cabin through balanced contributions to the crisis in the group.”

“We are also committed to creating career prospects for as many cabin employees from the Lufthansa Group as possible by hiring them at EW.”

“Ver.di is already conducting collective bargaining on this. We demand financial recognition of previous professional experience in the group.”

Eurowings Airbus A319 on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Future Plan

The airline has publicly announced an increase in the fleet for 2021. Ver.di and the Aircrew Alliance are committed to ensuring that as many of the cabin workers in the LH Group who are threatened by job losses find a professional future within EW under German collective agreements.

This is why ver.di is currently negotiating with the company regarding career prospects for LH Group Flight Attendants; for example, for employees of the closed flight operations Germanwings (4U) or SunExpress Germany (XG).

Featured image: Eurowings procession. Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

