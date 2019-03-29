Airways Magazine

Evelop Airlines Take Delivery of first A350-900

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Evelop Airlines Take Delivery of first A350-900

Evelop Airlines Take Delivery of first A350-900
March 29
07:01 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Spanish carrier Evelop Airlines has received the first of two Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

The second aircraft is expected to be delivered in 2020, and will join the all-Airbus fleet of one A320-200, one A330-200 and three A330-300.

The aircraft is on lease from Air Lease Corporation and was delivered to Evelop’s base in Madrid Barajas.

It is configured in a two-class configuration of 432 seats in Economy and 10 seats in Business.

In the release from Airbus, it stated that there will be individual onboard in-flight entertainment as well as the latest generation cabin products.

Evelop publicly announced the order for these two aircraft back in May last year.

The A350-900 that has been delivered, EC-NBO, will serve Cancun, Havana and Punta Cana in the Summer 2019 season.

According to Planespotters.net, the airline currently has an Airbus A330-300 stored somewhere unknown, but is due for delivery, which could boost its operations a little further whilst the second A350-900 is being built.

With nine destinations at the moment, the two to three extra aircraft will be useful in announcing some potential destinations to take the portfolio count into double figures.

It will be interesting to see where the carrier chooses next or whether it decides to consolidate its position where it is and boost frequencies.

For example, there is growth opportunities out of Kingston in Jamaica and Port Louis in Mauritius as both destinations are currently seasonal. This again depends on demand.

It also seems, that for the Spanish carrier, that this is a continuation of a step in the right direction.

Evelop was founded in 2013 out of the collapse of Orizonia Corporation, which owned Orbest.

Since then, the airline, as Evelop and Orbest have been able to thrive a lot more under the backing of Barcelo Viajes, the owner of Barcelo Group.

Comments
0
Tags
Evelop AirlinesFeatured
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0