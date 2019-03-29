Evelop Airlines Take Delivery of first A350-900

LONDON – Spanish carrier Evelop Airlines has received the first of two Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

The second aircraft is expected to be delivered in 2020, and will join the all-Airbus fleet of one A320-200, one A330-200 and three A330-300.

The aircraft is on lease from Air Lease Corporation and was delivered to Evelop’s base in Madrid Barajas.

It is configured in a two-class configuration of 432 seats in Economy and 10 seats in Business.

In the release from Airbus, it stated that there will be individual onboard in-flight entertainment as well as the latest generation cabin products.

Evelop publicly announced the order for these two aircraft back in May last year.

The A350-900 that has been delivered, EC-NBO, will serve Cancun, Havana and Punta Cana in the Summer 2019 season.

According to Planespotters.net, the airline currently has an Airbus A330-300 stored somewhere unknown, but is due for delivery, which could boost its operations a little further whilst the second A350-900 is being built.

With nine destinations at the moment, the two to three extra aircraft will be useful in announcing some potential destinations to take the portfolio count into double figures.

It will be interesting to see where the carrier chooses next or whether it decides to consolidate its position where it is and boost frequencies.

For example, there is growth opportunities out of Kingston in Jamaica and Port Louis in Mauritius as both destinations are currently seasonal. This again depends on demand.

It also seems, that for the Spanish carrier, that this is a continuation of a step in the right direction.

Evelop was founded in 2013 out of the collapse of Orizonia Corporation, which owned Orbest.

Since then, the airline, as Evelop and Orbest have been able to thrive a lot more under the backing of Barcelo Viajes, the owner of Barcelo Group.