EVA Air Wins Four TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

LONDON – EVA Air announced the carrier won the TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards in four different areas. This is a doubled increase from only winning two in the previous year, showing the enhancement of the carrier’s services.

EVA has now won four awards, including a fifth-place ranking among prizes such as Top 10 Airlines in the World, Top 11 Major Airlines in Asia, and Best Business and Premium Economy Classes in Asia.

Commenting on this special occasion was EVA’s President Clay Sun: “EVA never compromises safety and service and makes every effort to give passengers the best possible flying experience. All of us at EVA deeply appreciate our passengers for expressing satisfaction with our services in their ratings and reviews.”

“We will further elevate the passenger experience during the second half of this year when we start introducing brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and will initiate more enhancements as we begin to add Boeing 787-10s next year. We continually seek to introduce new services and amenities and make every effort to ensure 5-star service quality for all our passengers,” he added.

Also, Bryan Saltzburg, Senior VP and General Manager for TripAdvisor Flights said:

We’re thrilled to recognize the global TripAdvisor community’s favorite airlines and shine a spotlight on the carriers around the world that provide the very best flying experiences, including EVA Air. As the airline industry introduces new fare products and a widening array of in-flight offerings, consumers continue to seek out the carriers that deliver value and a quality experience. The Travelers’ Choice awards for airlines recognize the carriers that exceed passenger expectations and receive top marks from travellers.

On top of these awards, other honorable institutions such as SKYTRAX has listed the airline as a 5-Star Airline two years in a row and also recognized the carrier for Best Business Class Comfort Amenities and World’s Cleanest Aircraft Cabins.

On top of this, EVA Air has been evaluated by the Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre and has been consistently recognized as one of the World’s Top 20 Safest Airlines.

The awards won by EVA at TripAdvisor is a bold statement that can be made across the world. TripAdvisor acquires over 400 million monthly visitors with up to 600 million reviews and opinions per month across the globe.

All-in-all, it is clear that EVA has not just bettered themselves an airline in terms of the standards they offer to fliers but are on their way to perfecting themselves as a global representative in the aviation world.