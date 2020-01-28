EVA Air to Upgrade Seattle Service

MIAMI – EVA Air has announced today that it will upgrade its Taipei-Seattle flights by increasing the frequency from 10 to 12 flights per week, besides introducing the Boeing 787-9 on the route.

Starting on May 20, 2020, EVA will serve Seattle daily with its 787-9, while the remaining five flights will be flown by the carrier’s Boeing 777-300(ER).

The new daily flight on the 787-9 will depart Taipei at 11:40 pm, arriving in Seattle at 07:35 pm. The return flight leaves Seattle at 01:50 am, and lands in Taipei at 05:10 am of the next day. The early morning arrival in Taipei favors the connectivity of travelers with EVA Air to its vast Asian destination network, further supported by other Star Alliance members that also serve Taipei.

EVA Air has embarked into a modernization plan of its fleet that included not only the retirement of older aircraft but also a rebranding and upgraded premium products onboard. The latest aircraft to join the airline has been the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, intended to serve its intra-Asian routes.

Alongside its passenger services, EVA Air also serves Seattle with its brand-new Boeing 777(F)s from Taipei via Anchorage and from Seattle to Dallas/Ft. Worth. These new cargo jetliners have replaced the 747-400(F)s retired last year.