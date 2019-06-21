EVA Air Takes Delivery Of First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

MIAMI — EVA Air has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at the manufacturer’s South Carolina delivery center. The new plane will be deployed on high-density routes throughout Asia.

The Taiwanese carrier placed the order for 20 Boeing 787-10 aircraft in November 2015, valued at $8 billion (list price at the time). Alongside the Dreamliners, two Boeing 777-300ERs were also secured.

The new aircraft is configured to carry 342 passengers in a two-class configuration—about 38 more seats than the carrier’s 787-9.

Photo: Boeing

“The 787 Dreamliner has become the flagship of our fleet and we will leverage the airplane’s unrivaled fuel efficiency, reliability, and size to operate high-density markets in Asia,” said Steve Lin, Chairman of EVA Air, during the delivery ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina.

The airline’s chairman noted that the 787-10 will allow EVA Air “to explore new opportunities for future growth in the emerging markets within the Asia Pacific.”

The 787-10 Dreamliner brings EVA Air’s new Royal Laurel class seats. At 23 inches of width, with privacy panels, an improved in-flight entertainment system, and a full-flat bed, the new Business Class is arranged in a 1-2-1 layout.

The new seats have been designed by BMW’s Designworks, which according to Australian Business Traveller, “made a deliberate decision to step away from conventional aircraft design and rethink the seats and the overall business class cabin based on more fundamental concepts of space.”

From Boeing’s side, Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said that “with their 777-300ERs, 787-9s and now the 787-10, EVA Air will have an incredible widebody family to serve its passengers and grow its international network for many years to come.”

The brand-new airliner departed Charleston straight to Taipei as flight EVA787. Local spotter Cassidy’s Vacay managed to capture the airliner as it left on its long 15h50m delivery flight to Asia.

The 787-10 will now join the airline’s other 80 planes, which consist of ATR72 turboprops, Airbus A321, A330-200/300, Boeing 777-200/300, and 787-9 Dreamliners.