EVA Air Cargo Receives Its First Boeing 777 Freighter

MIAMI – EVA Air Cargo has taken delivery of its first Boeing 777 freighter (B-16781) at Seattle’s Everett Delivery Center.

The new freighter will enter service in late November to operate the carrier’s routes between Asia and North America. The service will depart from Taiwan to any destination in the U.S., making one stopover in Anchorage, Alaska.

EVA’s destinations in Asia include Shanghai-Pudong, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Hong Kong, Osaka, Singapore, Bangkok, Penang, and Hanoi. And the North American gateways are Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth and Atlanta.

The cargo airline plans to replace EVA Air Cargo’s five Boeing 747-400s and MD-11s freighters with the new acquisition. The new Triple Seven has the range to fly 5,000 nautical miles fully loaded with a maximum capacity of 102 tons.

Also, EVA’s Boeing 777-Fs are powered by GE90-115B Turbofan Engines. These engines reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 25% and save as much as 30% in operating costs compared to their 747-400.

EVA is now operating a fleet of 79 aircraft, including the new 777 and provides services on 62 routes with 35 weekly freighter flights, including five cargo gateways.