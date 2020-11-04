LONDON – Today, Eurowings (EW) took off for the first time from the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) three times in a row.

This morning at 6.20 am. local time, flights EW8058 to Cologne and EW8000 to Stuttgart took off. They were immediately followed by flight EW8040 to Düsseldorf at 6.30 a.m. local time. This makes EW the first airline in the Lufthansa Group to operate scheduled flights from the new airport.

Photo: Marvin Mutz

Domestic Flights

In domestic traffic, EW currently connects Cologne, Düsseldorf, and Stuttgart with the capital at least three times a day – on many days, even more frequently.

Despite a reduced flight schedule as a result of the current global health crisis, the airline is focusing on off-peak hours, which are popular with travelers. The domestic German program is supplemented by weekly flights to the Canary Islands and the Greek Islands.

The company plans to gradually expand its BER program in line with market conditions from spring 2021 onwards.

Eurowings at BER. Photo: Eurowings

Statement from Eurowings

Jens Bischof, EW CEO, said “In terms of culture and history, there is hardly a more exciting European city than Berlin.”

“The new BER will further increase Berlin’s attractiveness, becoming the entrance and exit gate to a cool, modern metropolis. And no other airline in Germany flies more tourists to Berlin than EW. That’s why we will be expanding here in the future.”

Featured imageÑ Eurowings procession. Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

