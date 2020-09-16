MIAMI – Eurowings (EW) has announced that it would replace around 95% of the service provided by Ryanair (FR) departing from Düsseldorf Airport (DUS).

On October 24, FR will withdraw a range of services from North Rhine-Westphalia airport. In response, the German airline said it would make up for the shortfall. EW has thus agreed to increase its flight offerings from DUS to Mallorca, Ibiza, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Malaga, Alicante, and Faro in the short term.

According to breakingtravelnews.com, EW will also increase its flights to the Greek destinations of Heraklion, Rhodes, Corfu and Kos from October.

Photo: Luca Flores.

Comments from Eurowings

EW CEO Jens Bischof said that Stuttgart and Düsseldorf were just the beginning, adding that “after closer analysis, the ultra-low-cost business model is on the decline across Germany.”

“Instead of undermining social standards and regularly offending partners and customers, we offer reliability, fairness and long-term prospects. In times of crisis, our customers are not looking for five-euro tickets, but more than ever for an airline they can trust.”

Bischof said that EW was pleased to offer to even more customers in North Rhine-Westphalia “fair and attractive fares for their next flight.”