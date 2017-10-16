Eurowings to Launch 36 New, Some Ex-Air Berlin Routes

MIAMI — Lufthansa’s subsidiary, Eurowings, will launch 36 new routes in January 2018.

Last month, the German low-cost carrier opened reservations for these international routes, of which 15 are new flights from Berlin, six from Vienna, five from Dusseldorf, three from Nuremberg, two from Hamburg, one from Cologne, one from Munich, one from Salzburg, one from Stuttgart, and one from Zurich.

A great part of these new Eurowings routes were formerly operated by Air Berlin, which will cease operations on October 28, 2017.

From Berlin, Eurowings will launch 11 new flights starting on January 15, 2018, to:

Copenhagen on a six-time a week flight operated on a Boeing 737-800,

Gothenburg, Stockholm-Arlanda, and Helsinki on a six-time a week flight operated on an Airbus A320,

Gran Canaria/Las Palmas on a five-time a week flight operated on an Airbus A320,

Fuerteventura and Tenerife South on a two weekly flight operated on an Airbus A320,

Krakow on a seven-time a week flight,

Milan Malpensa with two daily flights operated on a Boeing 737-800,

Munich with three daily flights operated on an Airbus A320,

And Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden on an 18 weekly flight.

Three on January 16, 2018, to:

Funchal on a three-time a week flight operated on an Airbus A320,

Lanzarote on a two weekly flight operated on a Boeing 737-800,

And Santa Cruz de la Palma on a two weekly flight operated on an Airbus A320.

And one on January 17, 2018, to Malaga with two weekly flights operated on an Airbus A320.

From Vienna, Eurowings will launch six new routes operated on Airbus A320 to:

Catania with two weekly flights to be inaugurated on January 19, 2018,

Funchal with a weekly flight to be inaugurated on January 16, 2018,

Lanzarote with a weekly flight to be inaugurated on January 15, 2018,

Larnaca y Marrakech with two weekly and 1 weekly flight, respectively, to be inaugurated on January 18, 2018,

And Tenerife South with two weekly flights to be inaugurated on January 17, 2018.

From Dusseldorf, Eurowings will launch 5 new services, all on January 15, 2018 to:

Bologna with 3 daily flights on a Dash 8-Q400,

Copenhagen with daily flights on a Dash 8-Q400,

Florence with 3 daily flights on a Dash 8-Q400,

Munich with 3 daily flights on an Airbus A320,

And Stuttgart with 24 weekly flights even though aircraft type is still not listed.

From Nuremberg, there are three new services, all operated on an Airbus A320, to be launched:

Fuerteventura on January 18, 2018, with a weekly flight,

Gran Canaria/Las Palmas on January 17, 2018, with a three-time a week flight,

And Tenerife South on January 15, 2018, with 2 weekly flights.

From Hamburg, there are two new routes that will be launched on January 16, 2018, to Funchal and Lanzarote. Both, Funchal with a weekly flight, and Lanzarote with 2 weekly flights will be operated on an Airbus A320.

Also, from Cologne, Eurowings will launch a route to Lanzarote on January 16, 2018, with 2 weekly flights operated on a Boeing 737-800.

Additionally, the low-cost carrier will launch one route from Munich with 2 weekly flight to Malaga on January 19, 2018, and from Zurich, there’s one new route to Palma Mallorca, both operated on an Airbus A320.

To Tenerife South, there are two new routes that will be launched from Salzburg on January 19, 2018, and Stuttgart on January 20, 2018. Both will be weekly and operated on an Airbus A320.

These routes remain not listed in the GDS, however, the Boeing 737-800 is likely to be operated by charter operator TUIfly.

All Dash8-Q400 flights, originally operated by Air Berlin, might be operated by Eurowings, instead.