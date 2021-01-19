MIAMI – In light of the improving prospects for travel as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and of competitor withdrawal from strong German markets, Eurowings GmbH (EW) is preparing for its summer 2021 restart by hiring up to 130 Lufthansa Group cabin staff. The airline announced the hirings in a press release yesterday.

The basis for this hiring is a crisis package agreed on between Eurowings and the ver.di trade union. The agreement with social partners and the crisis contribution of the cabin staff of EW is a necessary step in overcoming the crisis and securing the future of the company.

Eurowings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group.

Assuming Upturn in Travel

Currently, EW is assuming an upturn in tourism demand from summer 2021. This should lead to full employment in the airline’s cabin. Eurowings will soon launch an application process to fill around 130 cabin jobs. This is an internal Lufthansa Group call for applications. It offers a new opportunity to employees of the Lufthansa Group affected by job cuts.

The exact details are the subject to current negotiations with ver.di. However, in advance of the hirings, EW will offer increases in work hours and internal transfers to employees who already fly for the airline.

In view of the volatile situation, Eurowings reserves the right to adjust the ramp-up of flight operations over the course of the year. The exceptional situation dictates that the airline plan flight capacities as closely as possible to demand. With rapid market adjustments last year, Eurowings demonstrated how dynamically the company can adapt to fundamentally new situations.

