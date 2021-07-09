MIAMI – Eurowings (EW) does not want to be left behind in the summer vacation race and announces new services to Eastern Europe, Southeastern Europe, and North Africa.

The announced services will fly from Düsseldorf (DUS) to Bergamo (BGY) in Italy, Kyiv (IEV) in Ukraine, and Zagreb (ZAG) in Croatia. Also added are Cologne/Bonn (CGN) to Yerevan (EVN) in Armenia, and Marrakesh (RAK) in Morocco, Stuttgart (STR) to RAK, and new services from Salzburg (SZG) in Austria to Larnaca (LCA) in Cyprus.

Besides the aforementioned city pairs, EW also flies from its DUS main hub to Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia, on Wednesday and Sunday; Russia’s Yekaterinburg (SVX) once a week on Saturday; and Krasnodar (KRR) on Monday and Friday. The connection to TBS will be maintained during the winter season with one flight per week.

Services from DUS to ZAG will be operated on Tuesday and Saturday; to IEV on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; and Germans of Italian descent leaving in the DUS area will be happy to fly to BGY, starting from October 31, on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. From January 31, 2022, the latter service becomes daily except Saturday.

CGN connections to EVN will start on August 6 with a Friday flight operated by A320, and to RAK starting December 12 with a Sunday flight by an A319. RAK will again be connected to STR from December 5 with an A319 aircraft which will also be used to fly from SZG to LCA every Saturday from September 4.

Eurowings Airbus A320-200 D-AIZT. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

New Flights to the Arctic Circle, Extreme North

With a separate announcement, EW indicated intentions to expand its winter schedule with flights from DUS and STR to Norway’s Tromso (TOS) from December 4 and Rovaniemi (RVN), the capital city of Finnish Lapland from December 5, as well as Lulea (LLA), and Kiruna (KRN), both cities being in Sweden.

The new services are giving DUS and STR travelers access to the extreme North of Europe and the Arctic circle from December 1 on Wednesday and Sunday for destination LLA and from December 4, on Saturday, for KRN. Both services are operated by an Airbus A319.

Article sourced from Eurowings Press Releases