MIAMI – Starting this summer, Eurowings (EW) has announced it will fly non-stop to Russia and Georgia with three new destinations. Eurowings is a German low-cost carrier owned by the Lufthansa Group.

The airline said it will launch three new direct connections starting in July, flying passengers from Düsseldorf (DUS) to Russia for the first time. Russian destinations are Ekaterinburg (SVX) in Siberia and Krasnodar (KRR) in Southern Russia. The Georgian destination is Tbilisi (TBS).

These new flights expand the offerings in Eurowings’ “Visit Friends and Relatives” segment, which already offers numerous flights to locations including Greece, Croatia, Algeria, and Turkey. In December EW initiated connections to Beirut (BEY) and Erbil (EBL), Iraq.

The new routes will be operated by an Airbus A320.

Schedule

From Düsseldorf to Krasnodar:

Flights from DUS to KRR begin July 19. Flights will operate Mondays and Fridays, each followed by a return flight.

Monday: DUS – KRR, 11:45 a.m. – 4:55 p.m.; KRR – DUS, 6:15 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday: DUS – KRR, 07.15 a.m. – 12.25 p.m.; KRR – DUS, 13.45 p.m. – 17.00 p.m.

From Düsseldorf to Ekaterinburg:

Flights from DUS to SVX start July 24 and fly every Saturday morning. The return flight leaves in the afternoon of the same day, touching down in Düsseldorf in the evening.

Saturday: DUS – SVX, 11:10 a.m. – 6:50 p.m.; SVX – DUS, 7:40 p.m. – 9:55 p.m.

From Düsseldorf to Tbilisi:

Eurowings will connect DUSf with TBS starting July 21. Flights take off each Wednesday and Sunday. Return flights also take place on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Wednesday: DUS – TBS, 11:45 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; TBS – DUS, 6:50 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: DUS – TBS, 07.15 a.m. – 1.30 p.m.; TBS – DUS, 2.20 p.m. – 5.00 p.m.

All flight times are local times.