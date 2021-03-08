LONDON – On April 1, 2021, Eurowings (EW) will open a new base at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER). Three of the airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft are based at the new BER base.

The carrier will once again link the capital with Cologne (CGN), Düsseldorf (DUS), and Stuttgart (STR) up to three times a day, and on certain days even more regularly, with the opening of the BER base in April.

The airline’s aircraft will be located preferentially at Pier North of the new Capital Airport.

Statement from Eurowings

Jens Bischof, EW CEO, said that since the capital’s airport opened in October 2020, EW has already taken off from BER more than 1,000 times. In February 2021, every third BER departure was a EW flight.

Bischof also said that Berlin is and will continue to be a cultural and historical tourist magnet in Europe. As a result, they are ecstatic to be able to extend their presence in the capital by establishing their own base.

