LONDON – German low-cost carrier and Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings (EW) announced today it would offer flights connecting Mallorca with Birmingham and Manchester from the end of May.

The announcement is EW’s response to a spike in demand for flights between the United Kingdom and Mallorca, a popular tourist destination in the Spanish Balearic Islands known for its beach resorts, sheltered coves, limestone mountains, and ruins of structures from Roman and Moorish rule.

Holiday Fever, Skyrocketing Demand

Eurowings will enter the market by transporting tourists from Mallorca and Birmingham to Mallorca and back twice a week. This will be the first time the airline has flown planes between Great Britain and its operating base in Mallorca.

The airline will consider plans to expand its offerings further in the upcoming weeks.

“Travel sadness in Germany, holiday fever in Great Britain,” EW said in a press release today, where it explained that the proposed flights were a response to “skyrocketing demand” for flights to Mallorca.

Lockdowns Easing, Yet Mallorca Has Concerns

The carrier further mentioned that tourism bookings to destinations in southern Europe increased by 600% this week ever since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to end the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mallorca is taking steps to open eateries and bars after seeing significantly lesser COVID-19 figures than earlier.

“There has been a considerable decline in infections in the Balearic Islands and a significant drop in Ibiza,” said Health Minister for the Balearic region, Patricia Gómez. “The vaccination plan is progressing at a good pace.”

The British COVID-19 strain, which is also the most contagious, is responsible for 70% of Coronavirus cases in Mallorca and 50% in Ibiza, according to Mallorca Daily Bulletin. The regional Ministry of Health reportedly fears that opening up the Balearic Islands will lead to the infection spreading.

