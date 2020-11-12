MIAMI – Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings (EW) has announced its December launch of new routes to Beirut (BEY) and Erbil, Iraq (EBL), Belgian aviation portal Aviation24 reports today.

As stated in the portal, EW’s new routes ” expand the offer in the range of ‘families and homeland visits’, in which the airline already offers numerous flights for example to Greece, Croatia, Algeria, or Turkey.” The airline CEO Jens Bischof told Aviation24 about the market niche for family visiting travel.

“Visiting families and friends is particularly valuable in times of crisis. People of all nationalities regularly seek closeness and personal exchange with their relatives. We make this possible with attractive non-stop connections to the respective home countries. We are seeing continued stable demand in this segment, even in the last weeks and months of the Corona crisis,” Bischof said.

Flight Schedules

The flights will be operating from Berlin (BER), Dusseldorf (DUS), and Stuttgart (STR). Starting on December 19, flights from BER to BEY will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with return flights the same day. DUS flights to Beirut start on December 22, and services to EBL start on December 19. Both destinations will have services on Tuesdays and Saturdays as well.

STR services to the Lebanese capital will be starting in February 2021, also flying on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flights are already on sale on the EW website and app. One-way tickets to BEY start at EUR 139, and tickets to EBL start at EUR 159.

