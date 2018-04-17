Eurowings Launches Long-Haul Flight to Las Vegas

MIAMI — European low-cost carrier Eurowings has started flying from Munich (MUC) to Las Vegas (LAS). The first long-haul, low-cost flight took off on its inaugural flight yesterday from MUC, and there will be two flights per week, on Mondays and Thursdays. In the course of this expansion step, three Airbus A330s will be based in Munich just for this service.

Currently, the European growing airline offers flights to destinations all over the world, from the Caribbean to the Far East and the United States.

As of March 2018, it manages a fleet of 120 aircraft, consisting of 46 Airbus A319-100, 47 A320-200, seven Airbus A330-200, two Airbus A340-300, and 19 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400, which are wet-leased by SunExpress Deutschland, Brussels Airlines, and LGW, respectively.

Launched our long-haul from Munich with the first flight heading for Las Vegas today! ✈🏜https://t.co/gZ63VkrToE pic.twitter.com/ViuP06xtsf — Eurowings (@eurowings) April 16, 2018

Oliver Wagner, Eurowings CCO, shared his joy regarding the consistency and long-haul expansion of the company in order to serve the high demand of its customers. “With the launch of long-haul in Munich, we’re positioning ourselves yet again as Europe’s fastest growing airline,” he said. According to the airline, fares on this long-haul segment will be as low as €189.99.

According to Eurowings, Las Vegas is followed by additional services consisting of Cancun in Mexico (starting April 19) and Mauritius (April 21) with one service per week; and Fort Myers (May 1) with two weekly flights.

Likewise, these new routes will advance over the Summer season with weekly services to Caribbean destinations, including Varadero (May 2), Punta Cana (May 4), Montego Bay (July 18) and Puerto Plata (July 19).

Flights to Windhoek in Namibia (May 7), and Bangkok in Thailand (June 15) are included in the Eurowings service expansion.

“With a total of 15 new routes and 41 destinations from Munich, we’re doubling our growth and will carry up to two million passengers,” Wagner added.

Michael Kerkloh, President, and CEO of Flughafen München GmbH, said that the Munich Airport’s board and staff are “delighted that Eurowings is expanding its commitment”, offering long-haul flights from Munich for the first time.

In addition, back on March 24, Munich Airport announced that they have been given the ability to enjoy the title of Europe’s Best Airport in 2018.