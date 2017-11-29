Airways Magazine

Eurowings to Launch Three New U.S. Services: New York, Miami and Fort Myers

November 29
15:50 2017
MIAMI – Eurowings will launch three new U.S. routes in its 2018 summer schedule to New York, Miami and Fort Myers, Florida.

“Our new destinations in New York and Florida are merely the start. In summer 2018, we’ll be increasing our fleet in Düsseldorf and thus expanding our leading position in Düsseldorf and North Rhine-Westphalia even further,” said Oliver Wagner, Eurowings Chief Commercial Officer.

The low-cost carrier’s new service to New York will be operated by an Airbus A340-300 from Düsseldorf almost daily, with six flights per week and is set to start on April 28, 2018. Flights will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Likewise, the new routes from Miami and Fort Myers to Düsseldorf will kick off respectively on May 4 and May 3. Miami route is expected to operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays; and Fort Myers route on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The three new direct flights to and from the United States are part of the airline’s ongoing expansion of its long-haul plan. Recently, the first Eurowings long-haul flight departed from Düsseldorf to Punta Cana.

READ MORE: Eurowings to Launch 36 New, Some Ex-Air Berlin Routes

According to Wagner, “the courage we’ve shown by investing heavily in the new business model of low-cost, long-haul routes has paid off for us.”

Eurowings offer flights to destinations all over the world, from the Caribbean to the Far East and the United States with a fleet of 88 aircraft and ten remaining in order.

 

