DALLAS – German low-cost carrier Eurowings (EW) has received its first Airbus A320neo aircraft equipped with the new Airspace cabin design.

A Lufthansa Group (LH) subsidiary, Düsseldorf-based EW is a long-standing all-Airbus airline with 75 A320 family aircraft operating across Europe.

The Airbus Airspace cabin offers the award-winning widebody passenger experience to the single-aisle market, raising the bar on comfort, ambiance, and services. Throughout all phases of flight, unique and programmable lighting creates the ideal atmosphere, maximizing passenger comfort in the quietest cabin in its class.

60% more bags in Airspace XL bins, and new sidewall panels increase personal space. In addition, all lavatories at Airspace have hygienic space and antimicrobial surfaces.

Airbus says the A320neo has operational reliability of 99.7%, making it is the most successful aircraft family ever. With its next-generation engines and Sharklet wing-tip devices, the A320neo reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 20% for operators. The A320neo family aircraft come with 18-inch wide seats as standard in the economy.

According to the European airframer, the A320neo Family had received over 7,900 orders from over 125 customers around the world by the end of February 2022.

Featured image: Eurowings A321neo. Photo: Airbus