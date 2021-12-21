MIAMI – Eurowings (EW) has published its summer 2022 network, unveiling new destinations in Europe in what is its biggest expansion to date.

More than 140 destinations are planned, with around 2,500 weekly flights. The offering almost reaches the same level as that of 2019. Indeed, EW expects a strong catch-up effect after the winter.

Eurowings

The airline is an important low-cost european airline, flying more than 100 A320 family aircraft. It is mainly based in Germany, and flies to leisure summer destinations from 13 German airports. As it presents itself on its website, the airline “has a current fleet of 139 aircraft and specialises in low-cost direct flights within Europe.”

In 2018, for the first time, the airline flew more than 40 million passengers and its workforce grew to around 3,500 employees.

Eurowings is owned by the Lufthansa Group, one of the three major European airlines group. It is therefore in strong competition with Air france-KLM’s Transavia (HV) and its french version (TO) which is expanding too, and IAG’s Vueling (VY), also going through development in Europe.

During the summer 2022, EW’s number one destination is Palma de Majorca (PMI), “which was once again Europe’s most popular sunshine island last year.” The airline will serve PMI from more than 20 different airports, up to 380 times a week next summer, making EW the airport’s number one airline.

EW even has a special Europa Park livery ! Photo: Fabrizion Spicuglia/Airways

New Routes for the Summer

Eurowings will expand from its hub in Hamburg (HAM), flying to six new European destinations. The airline will serve Lisbon (LIS) and Porto (OPO) in Portugal but also Alicante (ALC) and Bilbao (BIO) in Spain. Moreover, Verona (VRN) in Italy and Gothenburg (GOT) will be launched during the summer.

From Stuttgart (STR), EW will launch seven new routes, focusing on southern Europe. Porto (OPO) in Portugal, Adana (ADA) and Kütahya-Zafer (KZR) in Turkey are some of the new destinations, along with Tivat (TIV) in Montenegro, Preveza (PVK) in Greece, Tbilisi (TBS) in Georgia and Tunis (TUN) in Tunisia.

From Dusseldorf (DUS), new destinations will be Volos (VOL) in Greece and Belgrade (BEG) in Serbia. Three new destinations from the winter schedules will keep running during summer. Moreover, two other will be operated again, to Kosice (KSC) and Mostar (OMO).

Finally, the airline will also expand from Cologne/Bonn (CGN). It will indeed fly to Tenerife (TFS) and Alicante (ALC) this summer. Turkish destinations Izmir (ADB) and Kayseri (ASR) are back on the schedule after the “Corona break”.

The expansion of the low-cost airline from these four German airports shows how the carrier is set on increasing its network and flight schedules.