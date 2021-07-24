MIAMI – Eurowings Discover (4Y) is performing its first commercial flight today July 24 destined to Mombasa (MBA) and onward onto Zanzibar (ZNZ).

The Lufthansa Group’s (LH) subsidiary leisure first flight is out on perfect time to take full advantage of the growing demand for travel resulting from the success of the vaccination campaigns and the easing of travel restrictions. After obtaining its own AOC (Air Operator Certificate) on June 16, 4Y is ready to start its own independent operations.

Eurowings Discover’s takeoff is set to depart from its home base in Frankfurt (FRA) on its inaugural flight to MBA and onward to ZNZ. The service to both airports is planned for two weekly flights, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Expanding Schedule

More long-haul destinations will be added with a three-weekly service to Punta Cana (PUJ) plus five fights per week to Namibia’s Windhoek (WDH).

The schedule will be reinforced in October with flights to Las Vegas (LAS), and Mauritius (MRU) both on a three-weekly basis. During the Winter Schedule 202, 4Y will add Barbados’ Bridgetown (BGI), Jamaica’s Montego Bay (MBJ), and Cuba’s Varadero (VRA), all destinations served three times per week.

A further addition to the network will take place from November with short and medium-haul destinations to the Canary Islands, Morocco, and Egypt. Besides its own operations, 4Y is also performing wet-lease continental flights on behalf of LH and its subsidiary Air Dolomiti (EN) as a runup period to ensure a smooth start of long-haul operations.

Comments from Eurowings Discover CEO

“We have built an airline in just one year – an ambitious goal that we have achieved with the great support from the entire Lufthansa Group, a motivated team and in close cooperation with the German Federal Aviation Authority,” explained Wolfgang Raebiger, CEO of Eurowings Discover. He also added, “We wish to express our sincere gratitude to everyone.”

Eurowings Discover will be operating a fleet of 21 aircraft by the middle of 2022, of which 11 are Airbus A330 and 10 are A320 aircraft. 4Y is the first German airline to obtain an unlimited flight permit under the new aviation rule Part CAMO (Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization).