Eurowings Adds Nonstop New York – Düsseldorf Flights

MIAMI — Eurowings is set to initiate flying nonstop six-times-weekly between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Düsseldorf Airport (DUS), the third-busiest airport in Germany. This service was announced back in November 2017 as a part of network expansion.

According to the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, Oliver Wagner, Eurowings is the fastest growing airline in Europe and “is also seriously ‘upping the ante’ on the long-haul.”

“New York is definitely a must for our ever-growing network, especially as we develop our fleet in Düsseldorf and expand our leading position in the region,” Wagner commented later.

Eurowings JFK–DUS Flight Schedule

Flight EW1101 will take off from JFK at 10:30 p.m., to land at DUS at 11:55 a.m. the next day (for departures on Saturdays: 6:55 p.m. and 8:20 a.m. respectively).

The return flight EW1100 leaves DUS at 11:05 a.m. and arrives at JFK at 1:25 p.m. (for departures on Saturdays: 2:35 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. respectively).

This new nonstop service will operate six times per week, except for Tuesdays, with an Airbus A340-300, which seats 300 passengers in a three-class configuration that consists on 18 BIZclass seats, 21 BEST seats, and 261 Economy Class seats.

Up up and away! ✈ The A340 with our new BIZclass took off from @dusairport to New York City @JFKairport for the very first time today! 🇺🇸🗽🏙 pic.twitter.com/WbO6dGIelX — Eurowings (@eurowings) April 28, 2018

Additionally, Eurowings encourages its passengers to take advantage of the extensive European network that Lufthansa Group airlines provide for their onward travel.

As the carrier made known in a statement, JFK–DUS and the rest of Eurowings flights between Europe and the U.S. can be booked through United Airlines due to a codeshare agreement.

Currently, Eurowings offers long-haul flights from its Düsseldorf, Cologne/Bonn and Munich hubs, where it offers connections to other destinations throughout Europe. Moreover, it operates over 185 aircraft to more than 160 destinations in 50 countries.