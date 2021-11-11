MIAMI – Eurowings (EW) says it expects to take delivery of its first Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft in the next two to three years.

Eurowings announced today that its first A320neo, with registration D-AENA, will enter service in Spring 2022. In 2022, it will acquire seven more A320neo aircraft, with the final one arriving in 2024.

The first Airbus A321neo is scheduled to arrive in Spring 2023, and EW plans to use it on popular holiday routes like Palma de Mallorca, Spain, according to aerotime.aero.

The airline, part of the Lufthansa Group, purchased eight A320neo aircraft with 180 seats and five A321neo aircraft with 232 seats.

CFM LEAP engines will be installed in all the neos bound for the German low-cost carrier, headquartered in Düsseldorf. At list pricing, the 15 neo aircraft are valued US$1.5bn, although Lufthansa (LH) is believed to have negotiated discounts, according to the aforementioned aviation news outlet.

Eurowings D-AIZR A320 BVB. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways

Comments from Eurowings COO

Eurowings’ Chief Operating Officer Jens Ritter said regarding the purchase and deliveries, “This milestone investment in our fleet is an important signal for all our customers, but also a vote of confidence by the Lufthansa Group in the future viability of Eurowings.”

Following the signing of a codeshare agreement, EW is set to collaborate with Czech carrier Smartwings (QS). The deal will allow the airlines to sell seats on flights operated by the other as part of an effort to increase their market share in central Europe.

Eurowings began operations from a new base at Prague Airport (PRG) on October 31, 2021, as part of the new agreement. To retake the European skies again, EW and QS think two wings are better than one, especially new ones.