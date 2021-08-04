MIAMI – Eurocontrol Director-General, Eamonn Brennan, commented on three aspects of airlines, operators, and network performance over the past seven days in comparison with the same week of 2019.

Ryanair Boeing 737 Max 8 EI-HGG. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Top Airlines

On airlines performances, the gold medal went to Pegasus (PC) with 0% change .over 2019, followed by WizzAir (W6) with a minus 4%, Turkish Airlines (TK) with -12%, Ryanair (FR) performing at 15%, these carriers being the best performers for week 30 of 2021.

Turkish Airlines Airbus 350-900 TK-LGB. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Top Operators

Eamonn Brennan listed the Top Ten Operators for week 30 of 2021 as FR being the top carrier with 2175 flights, down 17% over 2019, followed by TK with 1301 operations, down 12%, and Easyjet (U2) with 1074 flights, down 43%.

The other carriers considered by the list standing between the 896 flights by Air France (AF) and the 388 operated by SAS (SK), this being the last carrier taken into consideration. The only positive trend – +0.2% – is shown by PC.

easyJet Airbus 320-200 OE-IJB. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Top Networks

As far as the network is concerned, the Eurocontrol’s Director-General reports a steady rise for the week being examined and showing a rise to 23,899 flights per day, a 68.3% level of traffic registered in the same week of 2019.

Week 30 shows a slight increase – +0.5% – over week 29, week 30 falls short of the 69% performance expected for the month of August but four more weeks are yet to go before the month ends.

Article sourced on Eurocontrol’s Director-General Eamonn Brennan Tweets