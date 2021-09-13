MIAMI – Eurocontrol has published network and airlines performances data for week 36 beginning on September 6 and ending on September 12.

During the period from September 6 to 12, the network shows a downtrend of 2.2% over week 35 with a total of 171701 flights operated and a reduction of 70888 flights when compared to the same week in 2019. In percentage, 2021 recorded 70.8% of flights compared to 2019 traffic. The average number of daily flights stands at 24529 with a downturn of 558 movements week-on-week while0 the total network recorded 98322 delays with an average of 140456 per day.

Image: Eurocontrol via Eamonn Brennan Tweet

Airlines Performances

The tweet reports the performances of the top ten airlines, measured on September 9, in terms of flights operated. Ryanair (FR) continues to top the list with 2144 services, showing no change over the past two weeks and minus 16% compared to the same period of 2019. Second place goes to Turkish Airlines (TK) with a minus 3% over the past two weeks and down 10% in 2019.

Follows easyJet (U2) with 1068 flights, minus 7% on the previous two weeks and less 44% in 2019. Lufthansa (LH) posts 804 fights and a decrease of 2% over two weeks and minus 52% in 2019. Air France (AF) takes fifth place with 722 operations and a minus 14% over the previous two weeks and minus 44% in 2019.

KLM (KL) comes sixth with722 flights, down 1% over the past two weeks and down 25% in 2019. Wizz stands at seventh place with 565 flights showing a minus 13% over the past two weeks and -18% over 2019. SAS (SK) shows the best results with an increase of 14% over the past two weeks but down 53% when compared to 2019 while Pegasus Airlines (PC) records the best results – minus 8% – in terms of comparison with 2019.

SAS Airbus 321-200 OY-KBE – Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Article source: Eurocontrol’s Eamonn Brennan Tweets