MIAMI – Eurocontrol’s CEO Eamonn Brennan has published data for Week 35 beginning on Monday, August 30, and ending on Sunday, September 5.

Image: Eurocontrol via Twitter

Network Traffic

Traffic for Week 35 is holding at the beginning of September with a total number of flights at 175607, a stable figure when compared to Week 34 with a slight variation of +0.1%. When compared to 2019 – comparison with 2020 not being possible – the total flights are down by 69401 in number and minus 29.3 points in percentage.

The number of daily flights stands at 25,087 with an increase of 32 in number. Delays accounted for 142,794 flights with a daily average of 20,399.

Airline-wise, Ryanair (FR) has the highest number of daily flights at 2,341, followed by Turkish Airlines (TK) with 1,297, and easyJet (EC/U2) at 1,199. The three last places are taken by Jet2.com (LS) with 211 flights, Sunexpress Airlines (XQ) with 203, and Air Maroc (AT) with 201.

Image: Eurocontrol via Twitter

Performance

For Week 35, Eurocontrol data for the period August 27 to September 2, points on Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) performance which shows an overall drop of 30% over the same period of 2019. The quantitative drop is not even among the LCCs with Wizzair (W6) showing a minus 3%, far better performance when compared to the minus 36% and minus 55% reported by U2 and Eurowings (EW) respectively.

In numbers, FR tops the list with 2323 flights and a minus 11% in performance, followed by U2s 1197 flights, and W9 with 667 flights. Pegasus Airlines (PC), Vueling (VY), and EW closed the list. Performances are compared to those observed during the same period of 2019.

Image: Eurocontrol via Twitter

Country Pairs

Eurocontrol has published a new analysis on country-pair performances measured on Wednesday, September 1. The charts show that traffic flows are mainly domestic with Spain-to-Spain topping the list with 1,183 movements (arrivals+departures), followed by France and Turkey both on domestic sectors.

The international flows are topped by Spain to/from the UK with 547 movements, Germany to-from Spain with 424 while variations in percentage span from minus 46% in Germany’s domestic network to minus 2% for Italy domestic flows.

Image: Eurocontrol via Twitter

Airport Ranking

The airport ranking for Week 35 does not show noteworthy changes when compared to the previous week. Amsterdam (AMS) continues to lead the list with 1,077 movements (arrival+departure), followed by Istambul-IGA (IST) with 1,007, and Frankfurt (FRA) with 960.

The comparative chart is closed by Palma de Mallorca (PMI) with 712 movements, London-Heathrow (LHR) with 698, and Athens (ATH) with 676.

Image: Eurocontrol via Twitter

Numbers by Country

State-wise numbers of flights chart for the period going from August 26 to September 1, show Spain in top position with 4,104 average daily departures/arrivals movements, down 25% on 2019 and zero variation on the previous week analysis. The two followers are Germany with 3,997 movements and France with 3808. In percentage, the two countries are down 36% and 23% respectively.

The list is closed by the Netherlands, 1,350 and minus 26%, Norway, 1,101 and minus 30%, and Switzerland, 1019 and minus 28%. The worst percentage performance is attributed to the UK with a minus 48% and 3,494 flights.

Image: Eurocontrol via Twitter

The traffic trend is showing slightly better results than the forecasted scenario, showing a 71% performance against the planned 69% for the period running from August 1 to August 31.