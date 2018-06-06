Etihad Upgrades Paris To All-Airbus A380

LONDON — As of October 1, 2018, Etihad Airways will increase its Airbus A380 service to Paris-Charles de Gaulle with a second daily flight from Abu Dhabi.

Paris will now be a year-round all-Airbus A380 destination, which will join London-Heathrow as the second European destination receiving multiple superjumbos per day from the carrier.

Etihad has operated A380 flights to Paris on its first daily service since July 1, 2017, claiming that its performance has been “very strong.”

“Paris has always been a very special destination on the Etihad network and the number of visitors from France to Abu Dhabi and vice versa has continued to show significant growth,” said Peter Baumgartner, Etihad CEO.

“The route has never been more in demand,” stresses the CEO. “We have seized the opportunity to place our flagship Airbus A380 on our second daily flight, following the great reception the aircraft has received from our guests, and to ensure we offer product consistency on the route.”

The A380 seats 496 people, featuring two in The Residence, nine in First Class, 70 in Business Class as well as 415 in Economy.

Currently, Etihad’s second service to CDG is operated with the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER.

The upgrade to a second A380 suggests that the route is, indeed, quite successful for the carrier.

According to Baumgartner, the capacity increase “will allow us to significantly increase the number of leisure and premium seats available, providing more options for those wanting to travel point-to-point between Abu Dhabi and Paris.”

Etihad has also placed the success of these flights due to the codesharing arrangements that they have had with Air France since October 2012.

Under the agreement, the carrier places its EY code on Air France flights from CDG to nine other European destinations, while the French carrier places its AF code on 11 of Etihad’s destinations within Africa, the Indian Sub-Continent, and Australia.