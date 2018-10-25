Etihad Upgrades Kuala Lumpur, Brussels To 787 Service

LONDON – Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will be upgrading to Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service its daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur, starting December 20, as well as to Brussels starting January 3, 2019.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group CCO, admitted that “Kuala Lumpur and Brussels are two very important destinations on the Etihad network, popular with both business and leisure customers and we are delighted to be introducing the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on these routes.”

Photo: Gerry Stegmeier

“Our customers flying between Abu Dhabi and these capitals continue to benefit from convenient departure and arrival times at both ends, and those transiting through Abu Dhabi enjoy seamless connections onto Etihad’s global route network,” Kamark added.

Etihad Cancels Airbus A350 Order

As reported by Aviation Analyst, Alex Macheras, Etihad has canceled “a significant amount of its existing Airbus order.”

Etihad had ordered 62 A350 aircraft, of which 40 are A350-900s, and 22 of the larger variant, the A350-1000.

The carrier has seen a major reshuffle on its services, crew, and fleet this year following reports of heavy losses after the closure of partner airlines Air Berlin and Alitalia.

Photo: Airbus

Etihad was the first airline to ever cancel an Airbus A350 order in 2012, when six A350-1000s were canceled.

The carrier, still under reform, has seen many services canceled and has removed some aircraft from its fleet.

In the meantime, Etihad has upgraded two important routes to Dreamliner service.