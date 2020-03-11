Etihad Airways To Launch Vienna Route

Airways Magazine

March 11
10:49 2020
MIAMI- Etihad Airways (EY) will launch new flights to Vienna four times per week from May 22 until June 30, with daily flights thereafter. The new route will be serviced with a two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Network expansion and tourism boost

The Vienna route will “promote direct inbound tourism to Abu Dhabi” and “connect seamlessly in both directions via Abu Dhabi to gateways across the Etihad network including the GCC, Southeast Asia, and Australia,” said the carrier.

“Vienna is the largest unserved market from Abu Dhabi and the announcement of this route brings the number of our European passenger destinations to 22,” said Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer.

The airline’s expansion follows the signed partnership with EasyJet in January to boost its connection between Europe, Africa, the Azores and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Austria is an important trade and tourism partner for the UAE and the new flights will enable us to take advantage of the increasing business and leisure demand between the two countries,” added Kamark.

B787-9 Dreamliner’s features

The B787-9 Dreamliner is designed with next-generation Business and Economy cabins, with a passenger capacity of 28 Business Studios and 262 Economy Smart seats.

Also, the aircraft represents a belly-hold cargo for EY in the Etihad network that connects with different continents.

0