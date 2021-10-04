MIAMI – Etihad Airways (EY) plans to hire up to 1,000 cabin crew members, including employees who were laid off as a result of the pandemic.

From October 11 through November 22, the airline will have recruitment days in ten countries, including Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Beirut, and Milan, according to Reuters.

The news comes only a month after Emirates (EK) announced intentions to hire 3,000 cabin crew members and 500 airport services workers for its Dubai hub operations.

Etihad cabin crew on board the first scheduled flight to Tel Aviv. Photo: Etihad Airways

Comments from Etihad Airways

United Arab Emirates (UAE) second-largest airline said today, “The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult. However, there is much to be positive about as travel restrictions ease and we ramp up operations to meet growing demand.”

Significant travel markets, such as the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, have already lifted their travel restrictions, thus strengthening the UAE’s critical tourism sector. Dubai’s long-awaited World Expo opened on Friday, with the intention of attracting enough visitors to support the city’s economic recovery.

Etihad is the second flag carrier of the UAE. Its head office is in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, near Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).