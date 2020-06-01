Etihad Launches Health, Hygiene Program

MIAMI – Etihad Airways (EY) has launched ‘Etihad Wellness,’ an enhanced and more thorough health and hygiene program. The scheme adds to the procedures EY has already put in place to protect customers and staff from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is leading the industry by introducing specially trained Wellness Ambassadors. They will provide essential information and care to passengers to enable them to fly in the best frame of mind possible.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, “Providing for our guests, and their wellbeing, is one of Etihad’s core values, and we have a responsibility to protect them, to keep them fully informed, and to provide even greater levels of genuine warmth and personal care.”

“We must guarantee they can travel assured in the knowledge that we have every aspect of their journey with us covered, while still providing a top-quality travel experience.”

Etihad Wellness Ambassadors

Mr. Douglas says that the Wellness Ambassadors will play an important role in delivering this new experience, stating, “For us, it is not simply about dealing with a new normal – this level of genuine and innovative customer care has always been part of Etihad’s DNA since our inception.”

The initiative covers all aspects of the airline, including areas the passengers don’t see: culinary hygiene at the airline’s catering facilities and food testing laboratory, aircraft cabin deep-cleaning, check-in, health screening, boarding, inflight experience and product, crew interaction, arrival, and ground transportation.

Currently, 24-hour contact is available as the Wellness Ambassadors are reachable via email. In addition, over the forthcoming weeks, EY will introduce Wellness Amabasors at Abu Dhabi Airport, ensuring high passenger care throughout their journey.

After UAE travel restrictions are lifted and EY starts to fly an expanded network, the airline will introduce Wellness Ambassadors onboard their aircraft, to operate alongside Cabin Crew and complement their service.

Etihad Airlines website. Wellness Ambassadors presentation.

Preparing for travel in a post-COVID-19 world

The CEO states, “The wide-ranging measures we are taking are a strong reflection of those already in place across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. When restrictions are fully lifted and travelers can once again enjoy the best our wonderful home has to offer, they can rest assured their trip will be to one of the cleanest and most well-maintained destinations in the world.”

“This will of course also apply to those transiting onwards through the capital. We are grateful to our partners, including Abu Dhabi Airports, and the Department of Culture and Tourism, for their close cooperation in this far-reaching program,” concludes Mr. Douglas.