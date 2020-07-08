Etihad Airways Launches Interactive COVID-19 Map

LONDON – Today, Etihad Airways (EY) has partnered with Canadian travel risk management company Sitata to launch an interactive travel map on the carrier’s website.

The airline’s guests now have easy access to a comprehensive overview of the situation relating to COVID-19 at each destination in the airline’s network.

The airline has also recently launched a COVID-19 self-assessment tool on its website. The tool guides users in evaluating the probability of having contracted COVID-19 and monitoring its symptoms, allowing them to make informed decisions about traveling.

Powered by Sitata, this is the interactive map to check the latest travel restrictions, guidelines and COVID-19 risk rating for destinations around the world. Simply hover over the map for quick-reference facts or enter the name of the country to find out more.

EY is not responsible for any information provided by Sitata. This information should be used for reference only. Always check the latest travel advice and guidelines before you fly.

Photo: Etihad Airways

Travel Map Details

The travel map uses advanced computer algorithms to detect new travel information globally, which is swiftly updated on its portal. The system also relies on announcements and updates published on official government websites and reputable media channels.

The information is vetted by Sitata’s team of editors and continuously updated as and when new information is made available. This provides EY‘s guests with a source of easily accessible information to make more informed travel plans.

The map provides important information that can impact travel arrangements including border restrictions, curfew timings, mandatory precautionary measures, quarantine rules, airport and flight operations, and the number of current active COVID-19 cases in each destination.

Etihad Airways Airbus A350-1000 at Toulouse.

Photo: Clement Alloing

Statement from Etihad Chief Digital Officer

Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Etihad Aviation Group said, “With travel restrictions beginning to ease in many destinations, we are keen to provide our guests with current information on COVID-19 related guidelines from the countries they plan to travel to.”

The CDO added, “The current situation is still very volatile and dynamic, and with new guidelines being implemented on a daily basis, and sometimes even more frequently, it is important for us as an airline to support our guests with as much information as possible.”

Meyer also said, “Collaborating with Sitata to implement their travel alert map on etihad.com is yet another initiative, amongst several others, that is being implemented to ensure the continuous safety and wellbeing of our guests throughout their travels.”

Etihad Airways Boeing 777-300ER touchdown

Statement from Sitata

Adam St. John, Sitata CEO, said, “EY’s fast response to addressing traveler health and safety has shown tremendous leadership in the aviation industry. Sitata is proud to be working with their organization to help give peace of mind while traveling during the current crisis.”

The CEO added, “We believe our core competency in intelligence gathering can greatly benefit those looking to travel in the near future and we’ll continue to support the travel industry through these unprecedented and rapidly evolving times.”