LONDON – Etihad Airways (EY), the official sponsor of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, performed a spectacular flypass over Yas Marina Circuit.

Moments before the start of the 17th and final race of the 2020 Formula 1 calendar, an EY Boeing 787 Dreamliner flew over the Yas Island circuit, accompanied by the Al Forsan Aerobatic team.

The F1 Flyover

Flying above the iconic Yas Marina Circuit’s start line at 600ft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, decorated in a Formula 1 themed livery, was operated by a team of four experience EY Pilots.

Captain Mohammed Al Tamimi was in command of the aircraft, supported by Captain Spiridon Nakos. Seated at the rear of the cockpit was Captain Abdullah Salah and Captain Fouad Al Marzooqi who have the challenging of task of maintaining split second accuracy on the timing of the flyover.

Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner reg. A6-BLO taking off from Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Etihad Airways

Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing, EY Aviation Group, said, “Since its inception in 2009, EY has been a proud title partner of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

“One of the highlights of the race is the flypast by the EY Dreamliner and the Al Forsan aerobatic team which is watched by millions of viewers around the world.”

Featured image: Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Al Forsan Aerobatic team flyover Yas Marina Circuit. Photo: Etihad Airways.

