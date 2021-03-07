MIAMI – Etihad Airways (EY) today announced an extension of coverage for their global COVID-19 insurance to September 30, 2021.

“Extending Etihad’s COVID-19 global wellness insurance reinforces the effectiveness of Etihad Wellness, the airline’s health and hygiene [program],” said EY Senior Vice President of Sales and Cargo Martin Drew.

He further added that the extended coverages is “an added benefit automatically provided to all guests – no exceptions.”

Gearing for Expansion

With the insurance covering the medical expenses and quarantine costs of those diagnosed with COVID-19 during their trip, EY “wants to instill confidence to travel and hopes this additional cover will reassure guests Etihad is doing everything it can to keep them safe and protected.”

Such coverage is important “as Etihad continues to gradually expand its services to up to 60 destinations this spring.”

With airlines from FlyDubai (FZ) to Air Canada (AC) have offering COVID-19 insurance, it is great so a trend of coverage expansion that could prompt travelers back into the skies.

