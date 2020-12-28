MIAMI – Etihad Airways (EY) has expanded its business offering with the launch of fully customizable charter and special flight services.

Business and leisure guests can select from a number of flight options, including a dedicated passenger service, a freight-only flight or a hybrid package of passengers and cargo.

Alex Featherstone, EY’s vice president network planning and alliances, said, “While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the commercial aviation industry, charter flights provide a convenient alternative to travel, providing customers with the flexibility to choose the departure time, destination and routing.”

Charter Flights during COVID-19

Over 500 charters, including passenger, government and humanitarian flights, were flown by the national airline of the United Arab Emirates this year.

In addition, more than 3.8 million tonnes of cargo have been transported to the Government of Abu Dhabi via charter services as part of the national aid program. At every point of the customer journey, Etihad Wellness ensures the highest levels of hygiene are upheld on charter flights.

This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry to include critical travel health information and treatment on the ground and on every flight, launched by the airline. As part of the Etihad Wellness program, global COVID-19 insurance cover is included for all passengers traveling with EY.

