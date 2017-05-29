Airways Magazine

Etihad Celebrates Delivery Of Its 10th Airbus A380

Etihad Celebrates Delivery Of Its 10th Airbus A380
May 29
14:55 2017
MIAMI – Etihad Airways received last week their 10th and last Airbus A380 in order. The aircraft, also known as “SuperJumbo”, was delivered in Hamburg, Germany, at the Airbus final assembling line.

Similar to its previously acquired superjumbos, it The famed Residence cabin which they introduced in 2014.

Just as the first one launched a few years earlier, the three-room suite is designed for two passengers traveling together. The customers booked for this room can fly with the living area featuring a luxurious leather double seat sofa, two dining tables, and a 32-inch flat screen TV.

The 10th A380 acquired by Etihad also has nine First Apartments, 70 Business Studios, a Lobby Lounge and 415 Economy Smart Seats.

Etihad continues to operate its Airbus A380s on flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital to London, Sydney and New York. Starting July 1st, the SuperJumbo will be serving the Paris route as well – this was previously announced on May 19, behalf the seasonal adjustments to the airline’s fleet plan. The Indian subcontinent routes flown by A380s have been downgagued for now.

María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs.

