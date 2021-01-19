LONDON – With the purchase of 80,000 tonnes of Carbon Offsets in November, Etihad Airways (EY) is expanding its offset program in collaboration with Shell.

Separately, the airline is also setting up a guest program to allow guests to purchase additional voluntary offsets.

Shell’s Carbon Offset Initiative

Through its participation in Shell’s carbon credit initiative, EY will expand its offset program beyond the original Makame Savannah REDD project in Tanzania to include Peru’s Cordillera Azul National Park and Indonesia’s Katingan Mentaya Project, making EY’s efforts geographically diverse in the promotion of climate action.

Both the Katingan Mentaya and Cordillera Azul projects are certified by the Verified Carbon Standard and Climate, Community, and Biodiversity Standard. They deliver significant carbon dioxide reductions, while providing additional benefits to the community and biodiversity and supporting the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals.

The company has chosen to work with Shell, which actively collaborates across the industry to deliver more sustainable solutions for aviation. Shell is a major supplier of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and is active in advancing the supply and use of SAF globally.

Etihad Offset Program

The airline is working with New Zealand Carbon Offsetting company CarbonClick, a platform that uses certified Gold Standard offsets to reduce the climate impact of aviation through ethical, fully traceable reforestation and renewable energy projects, to develop its voluntary guest offset programme.

CarbonClick has helped more than 650 businesses and more than 38,000 individuals in taking climate action. Etihad is one of the first airlines to work with CarbonClick for climate change solutions.

Statement from Etihad

Tony Douglas, EY Aviation Group CEO, said, “Exactly one year ago, we committed to a sustainable future with the very real, tangible objective to be completely carbon neutral by 2050 and to reduce CO2 emissions to 50 percent of 2019 levels by 2035.”

“Since then, the aviation industry has been completely transformed by the COVID-19 crisis, however our commitment to sustainability has never wavered. We have since introduced and led a number of industry-leading sustainability initiatives to further drive and promote carbon neutrality, of which today’s announcement is just the latest.”

Douglas also said, “In spite of COVID and the vulnerability of the industry, EY is determined to pave the path for a green recovery and commit to environmental stewardship and climate action. In that vein, as well as expanding our self-funded Carbon Offset program, we are developing the option to allow guests to offset their own journey’s emissions.”

Statement from Shell

Anna Mascolo, President, Shell Aviation, said, “We are pleased to be helping EY reduce their net carbon footprint, through the use of high-quality, nature-based carbon offsets.”

“Until sustainable aviation fuel and technology solutions are developed and deployed at scale, offsetting is not a choice but a necessity if companies within the aviation sector are to meet net-zero emissions targets.”

“This agreement is a great example of action that can be taken today to engage multiple parties in accelerating aviation’s pathway to net zero emissions, even in challenging circumstances.”

