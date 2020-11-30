LONDON – Etihad Airways (EY) will start flights connecting Beijing to Abu Dhabi from December 7. 2020. The service will operate with a weekly flight using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The airline resumed services between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai in late July this year, which has helped meet the large demand from travelers in the UAE, China, and other countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

With the second weekly flight added to EY’s global network, the airline becomes the only carrier in the MENA region to operate non-stop passenger flights departing from both Shanghai and Beijing.

Statement from Etihad

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Sales and Cargo, EY Aviation Group, said, “China continues to be a strategically important market for EY and resuming an additional passenger route connecting China with Abu Dhabi is a welcome development.”

“Being granted the rights to operate the second weekly flight by the Chinese government was huge recognition of the unrelenting joint efforts by the airline, testing institutions in the UAE, and the authorities in both countries, in the battle against COVID-19.”

Drew also said, “EY is tremendously grateful for the support of the authorities, its customers and partners, and its employees in these most challenging of times, and EY stands ready to fly more frequently to China when possible.”

